Lucky Plaza tragedy: Some domestic workers mulling change of Sunday hangout spot

The site of the accident at Lucky Plaza carpark exit road, currently barricaded.

Lucky Plaza has been a hot spot for the Filipino community to gather and socialise on their days off.

But some of them are mulling a change after the Dec 29 crash tragedy, which killed two Filipino domestic workers and injured four others.

A makeshift memorial for the women who died was set up yesterday at the pavement where the accident happened.

Three of the 10 Filipinas who spoke to The New Paper said they may move to a new place to hang out on Sundays.

"I don't want to come here any more. I am scared," said Ms Jacqui Albano, 38, who has worked here for two years.

Ms Albano said she is considering places such as Bishan Park to have weekly gatherings with her friends instead.

"Not only is it important for us to be safe from danger like fast-moving cars and busy roads, but we want to be comfortable too," she said.

But another domestic worker who wanted to be known only as Ms Galvez, 41, said she would continue to frequent Lucky Plaza because of convenience.

She said: "I will still come to Lucky Plaza to remit money home, and it also has everything that I need.

"But maybe I wouldn't stay around the area for long and may hang out at nearby areas such as Ion Orchard instead."

Video footage of the accident circulating online shows a car making a U-turn at Jalan Kayu Manis after driving off from a pickup point at Lucky Plaza in Nutmeg Road.

The car then accelerates as it turns back to Nutmeg Road, mounts a kerb and hits six women on the pavement before crashing into a railing.

The car then plunges a few metres down along with four of the victims onto Lucky Plaza's carpark exit road.

Prosegur Singapore, Lucky Plaza's security management team, said it is working closely with the Land Transport Authority to deploy barricades near its drop-off point in Nutmeg Road.

Mr Roy Teo, operational manager at Prosegur, told TNP: "We are working to secure the pathways at the drop-off point at Lucky Plaza. This measure will be for the safety of everyone."