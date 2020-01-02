Lucky Plaza victim's friend: I won't go back to pavement of death

Friends and relatives pay their last respects at the wake of Ms Arlyn Picar Nucos.

It was their regular meeting spot, so much so that they would just gather there every Sunday without having to make prior arrangements.

But Filipino domestic worker Jobita Delmendo's fond memories of their good times on the Nutmeg Road pavement, next to Lucky Plaza, have been replaced by overwhelming dread.

It was there that a car went out of control and ploughed into six of her friends in a horrific accident on Sunday.

Four of the six Filipino domestic workers plunged several metres with the car onto the Lucky Plaza carpark exit lane below.

Ms Arlyn Picar Nucos, 50, and her close friend, Ms Abigail Danao Leste, 41, died in Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

Ms Nucos' sister, Arceli, 56, and Ms Egnal Layugan Limbauan, 43, are still warded at TTSH. Their condition is believed to be serious.

Ms Laila Flores Laudencia, 44, and Ms Demet Limbauan Limbauan, 37, were discharged on Monday.

Ms Delmendo, 52, was among more than 50 friends and family who attended Ms Nucos' wake at Sin Ming Drive yesterday.

Describing Ms Nucos as a close friend, Ms Delmendo told The New Paper: "We'd always meet at this place. No need to SMS or call to arrange."

While she was fortunate not to be with the group on the pavement that fateful day, the tragedy has visibly affected her.

In between sobs, she said: "I won't go there any more. (I'm) too traumatised."

Ms Delmendo, who had known Ms Nucos for about six years, added: "She was more than a sister to me.

"(Not long ago) we were just celebrating Arlyn's 50th birthday with a lunch at the War Memorial Park. It's such a shock that she's now gone."

Ms Fe Alumbro, Ms Nucos' co-worker in the same household, told TNP Ms Nucos was a friend, mentor and sister to her.

"We eat dinner together almost every night. She taught me how to cook and showed me how to do everything," she said. "Now when I go home and she's not there, I am very sad."

Another maid, Ms Rem Camat, 38, who was described as Ms Nucos' best friend, said they were both from La Union province in the Philippines and had known each other for 17 years.

She said: "I talked to her every day. We used to be neighbours."

Though they usually hung out together on their days off, Ms Camat went to another gathering that day and planned to meet Ms Nucos later.

But someone called her to say her friend had been injured.

"By the time I got there, the police would not let me see her. I couldn't believe this had happened. I couldn't even cry at the time," said a tearful Ms Camat.

Ms Nucos' relatives and her employer's family, who were at the wake, declined to be interviewed.

Mr Bernard Menon, the director of the migrant workers' segment at the National Trades Union Congress, said Ms Nucos, who was single, had worked for the family since 1992, helping to raise three children, who are now adults.

"I think her record speaks for itself. Arlyn would probably had been as close to a model domestic worker as you could find," Mr Menon added.

Ms Laudencia, who was injured in the accident, attended the wakes of both her friends.

She had a large bandage on one leg and was seen being supported by her friends.

Ms Laudencia was visibly distraught as she paid her last respects to Ms Nucos and Ms Leste, whose wake was held in Geylang Bahru. She also declined to be interviewed.

At Ms Leste's wake, her daughter Jackie Lyne, 21, viewed her mother's casket on a video call as she could not fly to Singapore to pay her final respects in person.

Ms Leste's cousin, who gave her name only as Ms Ronalyn, was inconsolable as she helped her niece with the video call.

A friend, Ms Marieta Quinoneza, 49, told TNP that Ms Ronalyn had tried to contact Ms Leste to no avail that Sunday.

"She was calling and messaging non-stop, but there was no reply. She found out about the accident later," Ms Quinoneza said.

Several members of the Filipino community, who did not know the victims, also turned up at the two wakes to offer support and financial help.

Ms Lory Galura, 44, who has been in touch with the victims' families to offer help, told TNP: "It is our tradition. We are all from the Philippines, working here, somewhere that is not our country, and even if we have never met, we are family.

"Even if we don't have much, we do what we can if something goes wrong."