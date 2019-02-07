Lucy the giraffe gives birth, dies of cardiac arrest after 48 hours of labour

Lucy went into cardiac arrest and died despite the efforts of the zoo's veterinarians.

Lucy the giraffe - a much-loved resident of Singapore Zoo - died while giving birth on Tuesday evening.

Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS), which manages the zoo, said in a Facebook post on Monday that 14-year-old Lucy had gone into labour over the weekend and that things did not go smoothly.

A day later, Lucy's care team decided to sedate her and extract the foetus, a procedure WRS described as "complex and fraught with risks".

WRS said that Lucy had been in labour for more than 48 hours but was unable to give birth to the calf.

The zoo's veterinarians determined that the calf's chance of survival was "near zero".

"As other dangers would arise for Lucy if the dead calf is not able to be expelled, our vets made the decision to extract the foetus and focus on saving Lucy," WRS said. "Unfortunately, Lucy suffered from a cardiac arrest during the procedure."

It added that the calf also "did not make it".

Lucy was confirmed to be pregnant in April last year and was expected to give birth in January.

Originally from The Tisch Family Zoological Gardens in Israel, Lucy was brought to Singapore by ship on a 16-day voyage in 2005 together with another female giraffe named Roni, which died in April 2017.

Lucy had shared her enclosure with the zoo's two remaining giraffes, 14-year-old Marco, previously known as Growie, and Jubilee, a male born in 2015 to Marco and Roni. - REI KUROHI AND BRIDGET TAN