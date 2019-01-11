Lucy Liu collaborates with Singapore artist for exhibition here

US actress Lucy Liu has another side to her - that of an artist. She is in Singapore for Unhomed Belongings, a joint exhibition with local artist Shubigi Rao, which opens tomorrow at the National Museum.

Both Liu and Rao work with found objects and explore themes of loss, destruction and salvage. The exhibition, which is free, will run in the museum's Stamford Gallery until Feb 24.

