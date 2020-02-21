Lunch and thank-you notes given to healthcare workers

Mr Muhd Faizal Othman (front row, fifth from right), chairman of the Taman Jurong IRCC, presenting a poster to Dr Benjamin Cheah (fourth from right), deputy head of Jurong Polyclinic.

Two hundred lunch boxes and notes of appreciation were given to staff members at Jurong Polyclinic yesterday afternoon in an initiative by several religious groups, to show their support and appreciation for front-line medical workers.

The lunch boxes, which were co-sponsored by Ayza's Restaurant in Jurong West and the Taman Jurong Inter-Racial and Religious Confidence Circle (IRCC), were delivered by representatives from Assyakirin Mosque, Bo Tien Temple and the Baha'i faith.

The group also presented artwork made by kindergarten pupils of Assyakirin Mosque, which included notes of encouragement for the healthcare workers.

CHIP IN

Mr Abdul Malik, 44, who owns Ayza's Restaurant, said that while he has seen fewer customers each day since the coronavirus outbreak began, he still wanted to chip in to show his support for the clinic's staff members. "It's a tough situation right now. So where we can help, we will help," he said.

Assyakirin Mosque's executive chairman Muhammad Hafiz Abdul Rashid said he hopes the gesture shows the community's appreciation for healthcare workers in combating the virus.

"Because of their dedication, (patients) are able to receive the best treatment possible... It's also important for us as Singaporeans to show solidarity in these trying moments as a united nation," he added.

Mr Muhd Faizal Othman, chairman of the Taman Jurong IRCC, urged Singaporeans not to shun healthcare workers when they see them in public.

"This is a virus that doesn't recognise whether you are of a particular race of religion. Anyone can get it. It's important for us to take care of our personal hygiene," said Mr Faizal.

"Many of us are in the comfort of our homes, but they are on the front line fighting this and are exposed to the dangers of doing this."

He added: "There is very little we can do with fear. But with bravery and confidence, we can do a lot more."