Lychee tree standing tall for over a century
A lychee tree that is more than a century old rises 18m tall - about six storeys high - with the help of a galvanised steel structure.
Standing alongside other lychee trees in a quiet residential estate atop Mount Rosie in the Novena neighbourhood, it is the only lychee tree in Singapore that has been conferred the status of heritage tree under the Heritage Trees Scheme.
