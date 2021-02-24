M1 overhauls mobile plans, offers fully flexible options to customers

Customers can mix and match the amount of data and talk time they wish to use and pay for.

Telco M1 has overhauled its mobile plans to give customers more flexibility in customising the amount of data and talk time they want, with three new bespoke mobile plans.

Customers can mix and match the amount of data and talk time they wish to use and pay for in the brand's handset and SIM-only plans, with combinations starting from $15.95 a month.

The new plans, announced at a press conference yesterday, will replace the telco's previous offerings and are geared for "hyper-personalisation", allowing consumers to specify how much they want to pay for their devices upfront and the length of their payment periods.

Checks by The Straits Times found that its new plans are priced competitively, with a 30GB and 100 minutes talk time combination priced at $24.95 a month.

ADJUSTABLE

These combinations are adjustable, and customers can choose from seven preset data limits starting from 5GB, and three talk time limits ranging from 100 minutes to unlimited talk time. All plans come with 100 free SMSes, and customers can add on services such as caller ID and unlimited data on weekends for an additional fee.

A similar SIM-only plan at Singtel, offering 20GB of data and 150 minutes of talk time each month, costs $30 a month, while StarHub's SIM-only plan with 30GB of data and 1,000 outgoing minutes of talk time costs $25 a month.

M1's new plans are available on its online store and is being rolled out progressively to the physical M1 shops.

M1 chief executive Manjot Singh Mann said the brand promises to deliver individualised experiences, adding that this was made possible with the integration of its systems on a single digital platform.