M1 restores fibre services after thousands experience issues

M1 confirmed that it was aware some customers were experiencing difficulties accessing its fibre services at about 9am yesterday.

Thousands of M1 customers experienced issues to their fibre service yesterday morning, according to Downdetector.sg.

The website that provides an overview of various service outages recorded more than 2,400 disruption reports by M1 users around 9am.

The incident is being investigated by local regulator, the Infocomm Media Develpment Authority.

Mr Nicholas Ng, 37, a freelance consultant, told The New Paper that the outage threatened to disrupt an important meeting he had scheduled for the afternoon.

Mr Ng, who deals with mostly overseas clients, often schedules video conference calls and meetings.

He said: "I felt really agitated and worried when I realised that my internet was down. I am supposed to be negotiating terms for my key contract and to get a scheduled video call with my client is really difficult due to my client's schedule.

"I hope I do not lose one of my key projects, which is supposed to be finalised today."

Another M1 customer, a 33-year-old online English teacher who declined to be named, told TNP she was not able to take part in an online training workshop on teaching phonics and letter sounds because of the outage.

She said: "I feel disappointed. While my company has workshops like this regularly, it is rare that I am able to attend due to scheduling."

M1 confirmed on Facebook it was aware some of its customers were experiencing difficulties accessing its fibre services at about 9am yesterday.

The post said customers in the northern and eastern parts of Singapore were affected.

However, customers from western parts of Singapore, such as Bukit Batok and Jurong, responded on social media, saying that they were also affected.

UPDATE

At about 3pm there was an update from M1 that some customers had their services restored and that engineers were working to restore the remaining affected services.

At 6pm, M1 said all its fibre services were restored.

While there was a fibre service outage on Tuesday, affecting telcos M1, Singtel and Starhub customers in the northern part of Singapore, TNP understands this disruption is unrelated to yesterday's issues.

Fibre operator NetLink Trust said Tuesday's outage was caused by a fibre cable outage and service was restored by 5.15pm.