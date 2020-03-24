Macaw rescued after 24 hours, with help from crane operator

A crane operator took 15 minutes to rescue a blue-and-yellow macaw near Block 180 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 yesterday and reunite it with its owners.

It took nearly 24 hours for a blue-and-yellow macaw to be rescued and reunited with its owners.

Dino the macaw had flown out from its home at Block 180 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 on Sunday morning, said its owner, who wanted to be known only as Mrs Lim.

"I was giving Dino a bath and placed it on the kitchen shelf. But it flew away when my maid opened the windows to put the laundry out," she told Chinese language newspaper Shin Min Daily News.

Mrs Lim, 33, who works in administration, and her husband, a 37-year-old interior designer, searched for their pet until Sunday night when they saw the bird perched on an eight-storey-tall tree.

After their attempts to coax Dino down failed, the couple, who have another four birds, engaged a crane operator to rescue the macaw yesterday morning.

It is believed that they paid $250 for the service.

When Dino was handed over to its owners after a 15-minute rescue, about 20 watching residents cheered and applauded.