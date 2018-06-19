Maid accused of committing obscene acts on boy

A 33-year-old maid went on trial yesterday for allegedly committing obscene and indecent acts on her employer's son in 2016. The boy was then 11.

The maid, an Indian national, committed the offences between January and May 2016, according to court documents.

Three charges relate to committing an obscene act on the boy while one accuses her of committing an indecent act on him. She also faces a charge of using threatening words on him.

The woman cannot be named because of a court order to protect the boy's identity.

District Judge Ng Peng Hong also agreed for the trial to be heard in-camera, which means it is not open to the public.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chee Ee Ling, in asking for it, said the alleged victim is young and vulnerable and the offences were of a "sensitive nature".

KISS

Court documents said that, among other things, the maid kissed the boy's lips, placed his hands on her chest and touched his genitals.

She also allegedly used threatening words on the boy, making him believe she would release a video clip of them engaging in sexual activities.

The maid, who is unrepresented, was expressionless as she stood in the dock.

Witnesses who will testify in the four days set aside for the trial include the boy's parents, older sister and maternal aunt.

If convicted of committing an obscene and indecent act on the boy, the maid can be jailed for up to five years and fined a maximum of $10,000 on each count.

The maximum sentence for using threatening words on him is six months' jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

The trial will resume today.

- SHAFFIQ ALKHATIB