Maid allegedly attacked by man who entered house in Ang Mo Kio

A man allegedly entered a house last Friday and armed himself with a kitchen knife before attacking a maid.

The incident, which happened in broad daylight, has been classified by police as a case of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means. No arrests have been made yet and investigations are ongoing.

A police spokesman said they were alerted to the incident at Mayflower Crescent last Friday at about 12.40pm.

The maid, a 35-year-old, was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after the attack.

The extent of her injuries remains unknown.

Residents in the area told The New Paper yesterday that the maid was employed by an elderly couple who lived with their family in the two-storey house.

A neighbour who did not want to be identified said she has not seen the maid since she was taken to hospital.

Another neighbour, who wanted to be known only as Mr Yoga, 89, said one of the maid's employers was a man in his 90s known as Mr Singh.

"The man went in through the gate that wasn't locked and found the maid in the backyard alone," he said.

"Only Mr Singh was home, and I think he called the police immediately when he found out."

Mr Yoga added that Mr Singh was a retired school principal, and that both of them have been living in the estate for about 50 years.

Asked if he was worried for his own safety, Mr Yoga said he was not, as this was the first such incident he had come across there.

"I am not afraid, because we are just old people living here without many valuables or possessions, so there is no reason for people to rob us," he said.

"Anyway, the police are still investigating, so we trust that they will take care of it."