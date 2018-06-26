Maid arrested for suspected murder of elderly employer

A 24-year-old woman, believed to be a foreign domestic worker, was arrested yesterday for the suspected murder of an elderly woman in a flat at Block 791 Choa Chu Kang North 6.

The Straits Times understands the suspect is a maid in the victim's household.

The police said they received a call at 3.09pm requesting assistance at the 12th-storey residential unit.

Upon arrival, the 70-year-old woman was found lying motionless in the flat and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene at 3.29pm.

Police have classified the case as murder. The suspect will be charged in court tomorrow, said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Police cordons were set up at the lift lobby of the block and officers could be seen inside the flat when ST visited the scene yesterday.

Mr Ricky Lau, 54, who lives in a fifth-storey unit in the same block, said he was shocked to see many police officers.

"I asked around and was told that a maid allegedly killed her employer," he said.