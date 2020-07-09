Maid charged with murder of 95-year-old woman

A domestic helper who allegedly killed an elderly woman earlier this week was charged with murder in a district court via video-link yesterday.

Myanmar national Sandar Htoo, 34, is accused of killing Madam Ang Pek Chai, 95, in her Recreation Road home in Upper Serangoon on Monday.

Police had earlier said they were alerted to a stabbing case there around 2pm that day.

Madam Ang, who was found motionless, was pronounced dead by a paramedic.

Court documents did not reveal details about the link between the two women, but preliminary investigations revealed they knew each other.