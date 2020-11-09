Maid in Indonesia says she was abused here

An Indonesian maid was allegedly abused by her former employer in Singapore, causing her to experience vision and hearing loss, according to an article published in The Jakarta Post on Wednesday.

In the article, it is claimed the maid had been repeatedly beaten by her employer, and that the alleged abuse had been going on since last year.

Mr Shamsul Kamar, executive director of local non-governmental organisation The Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE), told The New Paper yesterday that it is in touch with the 49-year-old maid, who is now back in Indonesia where she has been undergoing medical checks.

Mr Kamar said the CDE has reported the case to the authorities here.

He added: "We would like to urge the public not to speculate and to let investigations run its due course."

The police told The New Paper on Saturday that a report has been lodged and that investigations are ongoing.

The Ministry of Manpower said it is aware of the case and is in contact with the police regarding the investigation.

Based on earlier reports in the Indonesian media,the maid also alleged she had suffered burn injuries from an iron and that she had been locked in her employer's home.