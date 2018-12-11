Maid jailed 6 months for ill-treating seven-year-old girl

A maid stuffed a chilli padi into the mouth of her employer's seven-year-old daughter who refused to learn her spelling.

Hamida, 33, who goes by just one name, also caned the girl and hit her with a wooden board. Yesterday, the Indonesian, who knew the girl was afraid of spicy food, was jailed for six months after pleading guilty to ill-treating a child.

The court heard that Hamida had worked for the family for seven years.

On July 27 this year, she was looking after the girl and her nine-year-old sister in their Woodlands flat when the younger child wet herself, around 4pm. The girl kept quiet when Hamida asked why her pants were wet.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Wen Shan told District Judge Ng Peng Hong: "When the victim was instructed to 'do her spelling' and refused to do so, the accused proceeded to the refrigerator to take a piece of chilli padi, measuring 1 to 2 cm in length, and stuffed the entire chilli padi into the mouth of the victim."

The girl cried when the maid caned her on her left shoulder.

Hamida later picked up a wooden board weighing 1.3kg and used it to hit the left side of the child's head.

The girl's sister told their mother about the incident when the 39-year-old woman reached home later that day.

The mother alerted the police around 11pm on the same day after noticing that her younger daughter's head was injured.

The girl was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital where she was found to have a superficial abrasion on her head.

DPP Tan urged the court to jail Hamida for six monthsas she had breached the trust placed in her.

For ill-treating the child, she could have been jailed for up to four years and fined up to $4,000. - SHAFFIQ ALKHATIB