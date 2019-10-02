Maid jailed for abusing boss’ young daughters

Frustrated with her employer's children, a domestic helper used items such as a broom handle, a remote control and a metal spoon to hit them multiple times.

The 27-year-old maid from Myanmar cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victims' identity.

The older girl was around five when the offences were committed. The younger one was four. The older girl, now seven, was diagnosed with global developmental delay when she was about one.

In 2018, the maid was preparing dinner for the children but the older one did not want to eat. The maid pulled her hair to force her to look at the food, hit her head and slapped her, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Wei Liang.

On another occasion, the older girl was doing some writing exercises while the maid was sweeping the floor.

As the girl was in her way, she hit the girl's head with the broom handle and later used it to hit her face.

She also hit the girl at least 34 times with a metal spoon, and twice with a plastic box.

On another occasion when the girl was doing writing exercises, the maid hit her on the head, cheeks and hands at least nine times with a remote control.

The maid also hit the head of the younger girl, now six, with a hard pencil case, a broom handle and mobile phone.

The victims' mother, 36, lodged a report last December, and said the abuse had been captured on camera.

The medical report for the older girl stated she had bruises on her legs. There were no external injuries on the younger girl.

In the maid's mitigation, she said she was remorseful but had been stressed as she had to take care of the two children and do housework.

She also said the victims did not suffer serious injuries.

Yesterday, the woman was sentenced to 14 months' jail for offences under the Children and Young Persons Act.