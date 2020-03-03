Maid jailed for abusing employer's son and stealing from family

An Indonesian maid who physically abused her employer's one-year-old son and stole from the family was yesterday jailed for eight weeks.

Susiana, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of ill-treating a child and one count of theft. Two other charges were taken into consideration.

In September last year, Susiana was cooking in the kitchen when the baby walked towards her crying. Frustrated, she pushed his forehead, causing him to fall backwards and land on his bottom.

The baby continued crying and sat on the kitchen floor for about 10 minutes before standing up on his own, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Benedict Chan. Susiana then grabbed both of his wrists with her hands and swung him up and down several times.

She swung him as high as her chest level before carrying him out of the closed-circuit television's view, said DPP Chan.

The victim's mother, 30, had caught Susiana in the act through a mobile application that showed a live feed of the CCTV in her home.

She immediately went back home with her husband and confronted the maid, who admitted her actions.

The victim's grandfather called the police and the baby was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital. He was observed to be fretful and had sustained a bruise on his head.

When the police came to the home to arrest Susiana, the victim's grandmother asked her to empty her bag of its belongings.

A plastic bag containing a white iPhone belonging to the victim's mother was found.

Susiana admitted to stealing it from the TV console in the living room as she wanted to use it to call her son. She was also found to have stolen a purse, an iPhone 5 earpiece, and a Samsung mobile phone with a cracked screen.