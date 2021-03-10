Maid jailed for negligence that led to toothbrush in toddler’s throat

A maid was brushing the teeth of her employer's two-year-old son on Dec 27 last year when she momentarily turned away, leaving the toothbrush in his mouth.

The child-size toothbrush that was 15cm long became lodged in the boy's throat moments later, causing him to cry out in pain and vomit blood.

He was rushed to hospital where a pair of strong forceps were used to remove the toothbrush from his oesophagus.

The child, who suffered wounds to the back of his throat and oesophagus, was warded until Dec 31 that year.

The maid, Myanmar national Chi Nar Paw Tan, now 24, was sentenced yesterday to eight weeks' jail after pleading guilty to causing hurt to the child by performing a negligent act. He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect his identity.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Andre Ong said the maid had been working at her employer's Ang Mo Kio flat for about four years before the incident took place.

The court heard that she told investigators the family had treated her well.

On the day of the incident, Chi Nar Paw Tan was bathing the victim when she decided to brush his teeth.

The DPP said: "The accused soaped the victim's body with her right hand and held the victim's toothbrush with her left hand.

LODGED

"The accused then turned her back on the victim to find the shower head. In doing so, she left the loose toothbrush in the victim's mouth."

She suddenly heard a shout and when she turned around, she saw the toothbrush lodged in the boy's mouth.

DPP Ong said the victim was "gagging and choking" on the toothbrush.

The boy's mother rushed to the bathroom and saw him bleeding from his mouth.

The maid initially told his mother the blood was from the boy's teeth. When pressed, she revealed that the toothbrush was stuck inside his mouth.

For causing hurt to a child below 14 years old by performing a negligent act, an offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.