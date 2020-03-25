Maid jailed for pushing employer, causing spinal injury

A domestic worker was jailed for 22 months yesterday after she pushed her elderly employer and caused him to sustain severe spinal injuries.

Than Nwe, 33, a Myanmar national, pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing grievous hurt to her 92-year-old employer.

She was hired in March last year to take care of the victim's wife, who was bedridden, and also to help the victim.

In June last year, Than Nwe and her employer had an argument over buying bread.

Both of them were in the living room of the home and were standing a few metres apart.

The victim's wife was sleeping in the living room.

During the argument, Than Nwe told her employer she would go back to Myanmar.

The victim replied and said he was not afraid of her doing so, and that he would send her back if she wanted, Deputy Public Prosecutor Sunil Nair said.

Angered, Than Nwe then gesticulated belligerently at her employer, approached him and slapped him.

DEFENSIVE

Offended, the victim commented that Than Nwe was bold enough to hit him, and put up his hands in a defensive boxing position and tottered towards her.

Than Nwe initially stepped away, but the two began scuffling.

Than Nwe then pushed her employer, who fell backwards and hit his back and was unable to move.

The incident was partly captured by the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera in the living room.

Than Nwe then pressed the emergency bell in the house and the elderly man was taken to the hospital, where it was revealed that he had a fracture on his lower spine and had to undergo surgery.

After more than two months in the hospital, he was transferred to a community hospital for rehabilitation.

The man still requires assistance to move or walk about.

DPP Sunil asked for a jail sentence of at least 24 months, and said the victim was vulnerable and that it was obvious that he was fragile due to his age.