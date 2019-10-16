Maid jailed three weeks after falsely accusing boss of rape

A foreign domestic worker accused her employer of raping her after learning that he was going to fire her.

She made a police report on the afternoon of April 21 alleging that he had raped her, but later admitted they had consensual sex in a police statement that evening.

Indian national Lamneithiem, 28, who goes by just one name, was yesterday jailed for three weeks after pleading guilty to one count of providing false information with the intent to cause a public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person.

Another similar charge was taken into consideration.

She confessed she had made the false report after finding out her work permit was being terminated due to poor work performance.

On April 24, she again claimed the sex was non-consensual, alleging her employer had woken her and told her to go his room where he raped her.

The next day, the police questioned her employer, who also had to surrender his passport and had his mobile phone seized.

On May 31, Lamneithiem again admitted she had lied after an investigating officer confronted her with evidence.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Navin Naidu said Lamneithiem had repeatedly provided false information to the police, causing them to take action against the employer that they would not have done so otherwise.

For giving false information to a public servant, the maid could have been jailed for up to a year, or fined up to $5,000, or both.