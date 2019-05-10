Maid stole from employer's safe, hid money inside her private parts

After stealing money from her employer's safe, a Filipino maid found an unusual place to hide her loot.

The money was discovered inside her genitals during a check in prison.

Bajo Nelgielyn Bobita, 28, was jailed yesterday for 16 weeks on two counts of theft, with another charge taken into consideration.

She was a domestic worker for businessman Lee See Boon and his wife for more than a year at their Serangoon home.

On Feb 22 this year, Bobita was doing her cleaning chores when she decided to steal from Mr Lee and went into his room to search for valuables.

She found a small bag containing the key to a safe and a piece of paper with the numeric password of the safe written on it.

She unlocked the safe and took $3,000, which she later remitted to her family members in the Philippines.

On March 6, Bobita decided to steal again as she had financial difficulties.

She took $5,002 from the safe and hid it in a sanitary pad in her room.

Mr Lee, 69, discovered the money missing from the safe later that day, and Bobita was arrested.

On March 8, she was charged in court and sent to Changi Women's Prison after her case was adjourned.

FOREIGN OBJECT

In the prison, a body scan revealed a foreign object hidden inside her private parts. It was a small plastic bag containing the stolen $5,002.

She was also found to have a yellow chain and pendant that she could not account for.

In her mitigation yesterday, Bobita asked for leniency as she had to support her parents. She also hoped her employer could forgive her.

District Judge Peter Lo said what she did had abused her employer's trust in her, and such acts must be deterred.

The court ordered Bobita to return the stolen money to her employer. She has not made restitution for the $3,000 she stole on Feb 22.