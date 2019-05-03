Makan Kaki halts hawker food delivery service

SG Makan Kaki would get on average 50 to 80 orders a day.

Hawker food delivery service Makan Kaki announced yesterday that it would be suspending its service until further notice.

The service started operations in December 2017.

In an e-mail, co-founders Jason Quay and Juliana Lau thanked customers, hawkers, corporate partners and staff and urged support for hawker centres and food. It will be refunding orders placed for May 2 onwards.

Mr Quay, 45, told The New Paper about the suspension: "Because we are a small company, we need to take the time off to review and see how best we can manage our resources.

"We need to make important decisions - passion to support the hawker culture and customers' love for the service can take us only so far."

The app SG Makan Kaki allowed users to order food from hawker centres and selected bakeries.

The chosen hawker centre for the meal would rotate among establishments.

One of the reasons the owners started the company was to retain a dying culture.

Ms Lau, 32, said: "There is a disappearance of traditional food with the emergence of the popularity of cafe food among the younger generation. I am concerned that by the time I grow old, I will not be able to find any hawker food."

They would get on average 50 to 80 orders a day.

Ms Lau said: "We set up menus and took photos at no cost to hawkers.

"That was the biggest reason for them to like us."

Mr Andy Tan, 33, a hawker at Chomp Chomp Food Centre, told TNP: "It is a pity they are suspending their services.

"It was good to work with a smaller company where everyone is helpful and friendly, and there were few complications."