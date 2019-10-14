Make a difference by making every drop count

Some people think saving water will mean compromising on cleanliness and hygiene.

But that is not true, said Mrs Cindy Keng, the 3P network director of PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency.

"Making every drop count means using the appropriate amount of water for each task and not letting water go to waste," she said.

"For example, rather than running many small loads of laundry, consolidating a full load of clothes for a single wash is much more water efficient."

Mrs Keng added that individuals think their own water habits will not make a difference in overall water conservation, but every drop will add up to a larger whole and make a significant impact.

Over the years, Singapore has had some success in reducing its water usage.

The amount of water used per person per day has declined from 172 litres in 1995 to 141 litres in 2018.

PUB's new target is to lower this figure to 130 litres by 2030.

LONG-TERM PLANS

This is part of PUB's long-term planning, especially because Singapore's water demand is expected to double by 2060 from the current 430 million gallons a day (equivalent to 782 Olympic size swimming pools).

To encourage more Singaporeans to conserve water, PUB launched a My Take On Water initiative this year to reach out to the public, inviting the community to express their love and appreciation for water through their own interpretations.

As part of the initiative, there will be a #MyTakeOnWater photo challenge, where Singaporeans can take photos and share their own interpretations and reflections of water through their camera lenses.

The contest will run for six weeks, till Nov 22.

Full-time landscape and architectural photographer Darren Soh, commissioned by PUB, took photographs of reservoirs in Singapore at various times of the day.

He said he hopes his photos will educate Singaporeans about the existence of the reservoirs in Singapore as many are not aware that some of them, like Kranji Reservoir, even exist.

Mr Soh, 43, said: "Once they understand why we need these reservoirs and the role that these water bodies play in Singapore's self-reliance of water, they will appreciate the fact that our taps are always flowing with clean water."