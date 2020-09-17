Make your next career move with Workforce Singapore's Career Trial

Mr Jason Chua felt a great sense of mastery, satisfaction and accomplishment after completing his Career Trial at ACP Computer Training & Consultancy.

In conversation, Mr Jason Chua may come across as a focused and confident individual who knows exactly what he wants.

But there was a time when he was unsure about his job options and what path his career would take.

Reflecting on his earlier days of employment at a recruitment agency, the 27-year-old psychology major said he handled general routine duties - conducting screenings and phone calls, drafting contract details and scheduling interviews for everyone from students looking for part-time holiday jobs to technicians looking for places in companies.

It was good work, but he was itching to do more.

He was in the office one day when he chanced upon an advertisement for a position supported by Workforce Singapore's (WSG) Career Trial, a programme that encourages individuals looking for employment to take on short-term trials with employers to assess their job fit.

It does so by providing training allowances and incentives to participating individuals, and salary support to employers who then may decide to hire Career Trial participants for a full-time role afterwards.

The ad was for the role of human resource executive at ACP Computer Training & Consultancy, an established SME in the information, communications and technology field.

It came just as he was contemplating a career transition and thinking about what his next move should be.

Mr Chua said: "I was just 14 months into my first job and felt that was a good opportunity to further utilise my skills. The eight-week Career Trial seemed like a positive step forward".

What drew him to the trial offered by ACP was that the job scope would go beyond recruiting to include retention and retraining aspects as well.

"I wanted to challenge myself in taking on an increased role and value-add to my new organisation.

"What I like about Career Trial is that it gives you an opportunity to try out a role which you may not otherwise have the experience for," Mr Chua said.

The learning curve, he recounted, was initially steep, especially since he was the only dedicated HR officer in the company.

He confessed that he was at a loss when he first started, and was grateful for the mentorship and advice from his superiors and peers alike.

Describing his adjustment at the workplace as "difficult but not impossible", Mr Chua reckoned "there is nothing about work that good attitude cannot overcome".

After completing the Career Trial, Mr Chua felt a great sense of mastery, satisfaction and accomplishment.

Ms Teo Mei Ling, general manager of ACP and Mr Chua's immediate reporting officer, found him fluent in his communication and adaptive to the company's working culture from the onset.

WIN-WIN

Calling it a "win-win proposition" for both parties, she said: "Career Trial allowed us to gauge Mr Chua's capabilities while he took time to assess his own fit in the working environment. We're happy that through this programme, we found him a suitable candidate to join our family".

Mr Chua's advice to those who want to take a stab at Career Trial?

"Stay humble and be willing to learn from others - especially from those who are vastly more experienced. Everything has to start from somewhere."

For those seeking employment help, register your interest for WSG's Career Matching Services at go.gov.sg/careeradvice7