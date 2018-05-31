Making Cabinet changes tough but important responsibility: PM Lee

(From left) Former manpower minister Lim Swee Say, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, former trade and industry minister Lim Hng Kiang and former communications and information minister Yaacob Ibrahim at last night's appreciation dinner.

Political leadership renewal involve striking a balance, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong last night.

The Government has to avoid abrupt discontinuities, but it cannot risk drifting out of touch by keeping the status quo for too long.

Speaking at an appreciation dinner for three ministers who retired as part of a Cabinet reshuffle last month, PM Lee added that Cabinet changes were one of his "most difficult - but important - responsibilities as Prime Minister". The trio are former manpower minister Lim Swee Say, 63, former communications and information minister Yaacob Ibrahim, 62, and former trade and industry minister Lim Hng Kiang, 64.

Mr Lee said: "A single round of Cabinet changes is often incremental. But over time, these regular adjustments add up and substantially alter the shape and composition of the Cabinet."

The latest reshuffle, which saw more fourth-generation ministers taking significant roles, was "particularly difficult" on an emotional level, he said, because of the retirement of the three ministers.

"I have known them and worked with them over many years - nearly 20 years for Yaacob, and 40-plus years in the cases of Hng Kiang and Swee Say. In terms of ministerial experience, we are losing 70 years of solid, battle-tested experience."

MAINTAINING HARMONY

As Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, Dr Yaacob played a key role in maintaining racial and religious harmony in Singapore with his "principled and sensitive approach", said PM Lee.

On Mr Lim Swee Say, Mr Lee highlighted his crucial role in strengthening ties between the Government, employers and workers, especially during the financial crisis of 2008.

Mr Lim Hng Kiang was described by Mr Lee as a "steady, absolutely reliable hand overseeing our economy", who revitalised the manufacturing sector, strengthened small and medium enterprises and sealed free trade deals.

While the three still have much to contribute, they "graciously agreed to retire, so that... we can make progress on leadership renewal", said Mr Lee, who noted that most third-generation ministers, including himself, are in their sixties.

The third generation must renew the team while they are vigorous and on top of their game, he said.