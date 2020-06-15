Malay-Muslim community adapted well to Hari Raya challenges: Maliki

(Above) Wann was one of the performers.

Traditional Hari Raya festivities may have been cancelled this year due to Covid-19, but the Malay-Muslim community here has adapted admirably and found opportunity amid adversity, said Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman.

While the Geylang Serai Bazaar could not take place, online bazaars sprung up in its place, Dr Maliki noted.

While families and friends could not buka puasa (break fast) in person, they gathered together to do so using technology.

Speaking to viewers as part of Wisma Geylang Serai's (WGS) Riuh Riuh Raya Geylang Serai show streamed live on Facebook on Saturday night, Dr Maliki said: "During Ramadan, even now during Syawal (the Islamic month that begins with Hari Raya Puasa), we have never stopped reaching out to our community.

"We can turn challenges and adversity into opportunities any time, if we put our hearts and minds to it."

Likewise, cultural activities organised by WGS online will continue in the same way for the foreseeable future, at least until the Covid-19 situation stabilises, added Dr Maliki.

This is an extension of ongoing efforts to reach out to the Malay-Muslim community, in place since April.

Dr Maliki, who was the show's guest of honour, was joined by comedian Suhaimi Yusof, who hosted the show alongside artists Farhana M. Noor and Khairudin Samsudin.

Celebrities Patricia Mok and Kumar were also part of the livestream, which featured performances by Malay artists such as Aliff Aziz and Rahila Rashun.

The livestream saw close to 17,000 views during its two-hour runtime, and showcased some of the programmes WGS had organised, including the surprise light-up of Geylang Serai last month.

The annual light-up was postponed due to the circuit breaker, but they were turned on for two hours on the eve of Hari Raya Aidilfitri as a show of support from the authorities to the Muslim community here.

Dr Maliki said he was hopeful that Singapore could move forward from the pandemic.

"Let's put our hearts and minds together, and with the effort that we put in together, we will be able to move into a better and brighter future for all of us."