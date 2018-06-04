Malaysia, Singapore agree to strengthen defence ties

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and his counterpart from Malaysia, Mr Mohamad Sabu, agreed yesterday to strengthen bilateral defence ties.

During their first official meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, the pair affirmed the warm and longstanding defence relations between their countries, said Singapore's Ministry of Defence in a statement.

The ministers noted the good progress made in bilateral defence relations, such as the new exercise conducted recently between the two countries' air forces.

In addition, Dr Ng and Mr Mohamad affirmed both countries' cooperation in various regional multilateral platforms, such as the Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) and the ADMM-Plus, and the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA).

They also discussed regional challenges such as the situation in Myanmar's Rakhine state, according to the statement.

It noted that Singapore and Malaysia's defence establishments interact regularly across a wide range of activities.

Underscoring the friendly ties, Dr Ng, in recounting the meeting with Mr Mohamad, noted with a chuckle that their discussion had also involved talk about Singapore's best fish briyani.

WARM TIES

"That reflects the warmth among Singaporeans and Malaysians in general," he told reporters.

Dr Ng said he was assured Malaysia understood how crucial the FPDA is for the security of both sides. And Malaysia, now steered by a new government, wants to maintain, if not improve, defence ties.

He has invited Mr Mohamad to visit units here, and has also been invited to visit Malaysia.