Malaysian caught smuggling live bird in potato chip tube

Officers found the potato chip tube in the car's glove compartment. The bird is under the care of AVA.

A 23-year-old Malaysian man was caught smuggling a live bird inside a potato chip tube via the Woodlands Checkpoint on Sunday.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that officers found the tube - which was labelled as seaweed flavoured potato chips - hidden in the glove compartment of a Malaysian-registered car.

The case has been referred to the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) for further investigations, with the bird now under its care, ICA said.

In its post, ICA said the health status of smuggled animals is unknown and importing them into Singapore without a licence could introduce exotic diseases, such as avian influenza, to the country.

On its Facebook page, AVA reminded travellers not to bring live creatures into Singapore without a proper permit.

"Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore's security," ICA said.

It said it will continue to conduct security checks at checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable people, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband items. - NG HUIWEN