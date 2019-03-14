Malaysian man charged with murder of Jiji Singapore director

A 22-year-old man was charged yesterday with the murder of an online retail company director in Sungei Kadut Loop.

The Straits Times understands that Malaysian Yee Jing Man was charged at Changi General Hospital (CGH) , where he is warded with injuries.

He is accused of murdering Mr Lin Xinjie, 29, one of three directors of Jiji Singapore, which operates at the International Furniture Centre building.

Yee is said to have committed the offence between 12.55pm and 1.03pm on Monday.

Earlier news reports said Yee, a packer employed by Jiji, was fired earlier that day for allegedly having a poor work attitude.

The police said they received a call for assistance around 1pm on Monday, and officers arrived at the scene to find Mr Lin lying motionless inside the building.

Paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Another company director, Mr Li Mingqiao, 29, who was injured, was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Mr Genesis Shen, 31, a director at Templars Law, told The New Paper that Mr Lin was a close friend who lived life to the fullest.

He added: "He was the most steady, the kindest brother we could ask for. Even if he didn't have much of an education, he was an intelligent and astute leader, and he succeeded in business far beyond what society expected him to."

Yee will be remanded at the Central Police Division after he is discharged from CGH.

His case has been adjourned to March 20.