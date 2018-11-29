Man injured after being hit by falling concrete

Passers-by attending to the injured man (above) after he was hit by part of the architecture feature which fell off the facade of the hotel.

Passers-by attending to the injured man after he was hit by part of the architecture feature which fell off the facade of the hotel (above).

A 33-year-old Malaysian man suffered injuries after he was hit by a falling plaster strip on Tuesday.

The incident happened at Wanderlust Hotel in Little India when the slab of plaster, estimated to measure 4m by 0.3m fell off from the second floor of the building.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to a call for medical assistance at 2 Dickson Road on Tuesday around 11.40pm.

According to Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao, the man arrived in Singapore three days ago to look for work and had supper before sitting on the kerb in front of the hotel.

He was waiting for his relative, who is working as a chef, to end his shift.

Less than two minutes later, part of an architectural feature fell and hit his thigh, which left him groaning in pain.

He was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A video circulating on Facebook showed the man lying on the ground with many people gathered around him.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man asked to leave the hospital this morning as he was worried he could not pay the medical fees.

The man did not suffer any fractures, but he said his muscles are painful and his leg was red and swollen.

He left the hospital yesterday morning accompanied by his relatives. He plans to return to Malaysia for treatment.

In a statement yesterday , the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said it received a call from the police at around 12.30am regarding a fallen architecture feature outside the hotel.

BCA said its engineers immediately inspected the incident site and observed that the fallen piece was made of plaster.

The affected area and other parts of the building with a similar facade has been cordoned off.

BCA also added that it has instructed the building owner to appoint an engineer to investigate the cause of the incident and to conduct inspections on the rest of thefacade of the building.

BCA is conducting further investigations.