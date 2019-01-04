Male model admits molesting partygoer

A woman who approached a male model after a Sentosa Cove private party ended up being molested by the Briton.

Singapore permanent resident Coker Gyles Akinkumni Jagdeesh, 21, who is currently serving his national service, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of molestation.

Better known as Gyles Coker, he had starred in a music video with home-grown singer Tabitha Nauser for one of her singles, Rules.

Coker had also appeared in numerous fashion spreads in magazines.

On Wednesday, the court heard that the party guest and her friend, both 21, were in a pool at the ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove club at around 7pm on Nov 18, 2017, when they spotted the model.

Her friend was interested to get to know Coker but when the victim asked her about it, she denied it and laughed. After taking a shower, the victim's friend left in a taxi.

While waiting at the club's taxi pick-up point at around 9pm, the victim met Coker, who asked if she had a lighter.

She replied that she was not a smoker.

While chatting, the victim told him that her friend was interested in him.

She then snapped a selfie with Coker to send to her friend.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gregory Gan told District Judge Jasvender Kaur: "The accused began talking to the victim and told her he was a model. The accused then placed his right arm around the victim's shoulder.

"He told her that he was going for a house party and asked her if she wanted to come along. The victim declined the invitation and sought to leave."

Coker then made a lewd remark about her body.

When the victim backed away, he pulled her towards him and molested her.

The DPP added: "According to the victim, this touch lasted for around three seconds.

"The victim was shocked and angry and she left the pick-up point."

She told her boyfriend and her friend about the incident later that evening and made a police report two days later.

Judge Kaur has called for a report to assess Coker's suitability for probation.

He was offered bail of $5,000 and is expected to be sentenced on Jan 30.

For outraging the woman's modesty, he can be jailed for up to two years and be fined or caned.