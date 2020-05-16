Man, 20, arrested for Punggol Field murder

Police officers combing the vegetation on Monday (May 11) for evidence relating to the murder of a jogger along Punggol Field.

Police have arrested a 20-year-old Singaporean man in connection to a suspected murder of a jogger in Punggol last Sunday (May 10).

The suspect will be charged in court on Sunday (May 17) with murder, which carries the death penalty.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is not known to the victim and is believed to have acted alone," the police said in a media statement, adding that they will work with the prosecution to seek a court order for the man to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric evaluation.

The arrest was made at 2.45am on Saturday, following round-the-clock investigations, extensive ground enquiries and expansive review of CCTV footage.

Last Sunday, Mr Tay Rui Hao, 38, was jogging in the area when he was found stabbed near Punggol Field, just two streets from where he lived.



A resident heard Mr Tay’s cries for help and saw him struggling to the rear of a bus stop, where he collapsed on a grass patch.



Mr Tay then told the resident that he had been attacked and was losing his breath.



The resident called for the police, and Mr Tay was sent to Sengkang General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.