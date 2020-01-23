Man, 21, who repeatedly assaulted mum given short detention order

A 21-year-old man was yesterday given a two-week short detention order (SDO) for repeatedly assaulting his mother and breaching a personal protection order (PPO) she had taken out against him.

Loh Soon Fatt pleaded guilty last July to two counts each of voluntarily causing hurt to his 56-year-old mother and breaching the PPO.

Four other charges were taken into consideration.

An SDO is a jail term of up to 14 days with no criminal record.

COUNSELLING

Given a 12-month day reporting order, Loh was also ordered by District Judge May Mesenas to undergo counselling for his violence-related issues and seek help for alcohol use and poor coping at the Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Services.

The first assault happened at their Bedok home on Nov 27, 2016, when Loh asked his mother for $2,000 to $3,000 to get a driver's licence and she said no.

Furious, Loh kicked his mother on her left buttock.

He asked her to go to the living room, where he punched her face and pinched her right ear.

Loh stopped her from calling the cops, but she got help from a man giving out fliers at the common corridor.

A PPO had earlier been issued against Loh in March that year restraining him from using family violence against his mother.

In the early hours of May 12, 2017, Loh breached the PPO by pulling at his mother's bolster, tapping on her bed while she was trying to sleep and shouting vulgarities at her. He was looking for a mattress for his then-girlfriend.

Then, on Sept 22, 2017, Loh argued with his mother after she had advised a different girlfriend of Loh's to see the doctor for her cough.

Unhappy, Loh told his mother to mind her own business and kicked her mother's left thigh and punched her right temple.

Finally, on June 23, 2018, Loh had no cash to pay for a cab ride so he went to the flat and woke his mother up to ask her for $20.

She passed him only $10 and went to sit on the living room sofa, which Loh kicked.

He then pulled his mother out of the living room towards the common corridor, where he punched her chest two to three times, causing her to fall to the ground and suffer bruises on her elbow and right chest.

A 44-year-old tenant living with Loh and his mother followed them outside as she was worried for the victim's safety and witnessed the assault.

The tenant called the police, who arrested Loh.