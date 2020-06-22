Man, 26, arrested after fight breaks out in Holland Village

The viral video showed a group of people fighting near eateries in Lorong Mambong.

Police say they have arrested a 26-year-old man who reeked of alcohol and was causing annoyance to the public at 21 Lorong Mambong in Holland Village.

The police said they were alerted to the incident on Friday at about 10.50pm. Investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times understands the arrest was connected to a fight which was captured in a video clip circulated on social media.

The clip showed a group of people fighting along the stretch of eateries at Lorong Mambong on Friday evening.

The commotion drew a crowd of onlookers.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said people were seen gathering around the outdoor refreshment areas and on the road in Lorong Mambong on Friday evening, the first day of phase two of Singapore's reopening after the coronavirus circuit breaker.

One restaurant, British Indian Curry Hut, was ordered to close.It had failed to ensure that safe management practices were adhered to, URA said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

"We have therefore ordered the restaurant to close with immediate effect," URA said.

"The restaurant will only be allowed to do takeaways next week and open for dining in from June 29, provided it has shown that it is able to implement safe management measures for its customers."

URA said Lorong Mambong would be reopened to traffic to prevent people from gathering on the street, and the outdoor refreshment areas along the sidewalks will be removed.

The road is usually closed in the evenings. - THE STRAITS TIMES