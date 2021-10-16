Man, 26, raped ex-girlfriend after she broke up with him for cheating on her

After he was dumped by his girlfriend of 10 years for cheating on her, a 26-year-old man threatened and coaxed her until she agreed to follow him home.

He interrogated the 24-year-old woman at knifepoint about her sex life with her new boyfriend and then forced her to re-enact the activities with him.

On Thursday (Oct 14), the man pleaded guilty in the High Court to a charge of rape.

Five other charges, all relating to the former girlfriend, will be taken into consideration when he is sentenced at a later date.

They are: one other count of rape, one count of aggravated sexual assault by penetration, one count of criminal intimidation, one count of causing hurt and one count of mischief.

Prosecutors sought at least 13 years' jail and 12 strokes of the cane, while the defence asked for six years' jail and six strokes of the cane.

The man cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim's identity.

The court heard the couple met in school in 2009 and got into a romantic relationship while he was 16 and she was 14 years old. He got her pregnant her twice and she underwent two abortions during their relationship.

On Feb 11, 2019, she broke up with him after learning that he had been having an affair with another woman.

Days later, he asked her to get back together with him and she decided to stop communicating with him.

She stayed away from her usual hangouts and blocked him on messaging application WhatsApp.

However, he began communicating with her through her best friend.

Two weeks after their break-up, he called the victim and asked her to go to his flat, saying that he wanted to discuss their marriage.

Two days later, he sent a photo - meant for her- to the common friend showing a parang on his bed as well as a threatening text message.

He later bought a bread knife, intending to use it to threaten her into telling him whether she has had sex with other men.

On Feb 26, 2019, he sent the victim a text message saying that he missed her and wanted to see her.

Past midnight on Feb 27, he approached her as she was returning home and persuaded her to get onto his motorcycle.

After he saw her using her phone during the ride, he stopped his bike and tried to grab it from her, hitting her forearm as she tried to block him.

He then broke down in tears when he spotted a ring on her finger. After he calmed down, she agreed to follow him home.

When they reached his flat at about 1am, his family members were asleep.

In his room, he stripped down to his boxers, placed the bread knife against her neck, and repeatedly asked her if she had sex with other men.

After she eventually told him she has had sex with her new boyfriend, he pressed her for details.

He then slid the blade of the knife across her thigh several times and asked her for oral sex. She complied out of fear.

Ignoring her cries, he then raped her, saying that he wanted to do the same thing she did with her new boyfriend.

After the rape, he smashed the screen of her phone with the knife.

She left his flat after booking a Grab ride. On the way home, she called her then-boyfriend and her best friend to tell them what happened.

She also called the police and the man was arrested later that day.