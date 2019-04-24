Singapore

Man, 27, arrested for e-commerce scams worth $3,400

Samples of the listings used by the man on Carousell. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Daniel Burgess
Apr 24, 2019 06:00 am

The police have arrested a man, 27, for his suspected involvement in a series of e-commerce scams.

Between December 2018 and last month, the police received several reports from those who were allegedly cheated by the man selling entry tickets to Universal Studios Singapore and Zouk Out Singapore on Carousell.

After payments were made via bank transfers, the seller became uncontactable.

He is believed to be involved in at least 25 cases of e-commerce scams, amounting to more than $3,400.

He will be charged in court today with cheating, which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years, and a fine.

The police advised members of the public to take precautions while shopping online such as learning how sites safeguard buyers' interests, and insisting on cash on delivery.

Anyone with information on scams may call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or visit www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

