Man, 33, molested stranger he wanted as his girlfriend

In 2016, a serial molester was ordered to undergo treatment for abnormal sexual urges after being jailed thrice in three years for preying on women.

Instead of taking the opportunity to change his ways, Jee Guang You breached the order by reoffending the next year.

He was sent back to prison but resumed his sex crimes after his release.

In June 2019, he held his phone underneath a co-worker's skirt for the thrill of it, and in March last year, he groped an 18-year-old girl who was asleep on a train.

Yesterday, Jee, 33, was put behind bars again for 19 months after pleading guilty to one count each of insult of modesty and molestation.

In the first incident, he preyed on a 39-year-old administrative executive while working as an outsourced IT support staff at the same firm.

Jee stood behind her as they waited for the lift, bent his knees and stretched out his arm to place his phone under her skirt. He kept the phone there without taking any photo or video while chatting with the woman, who was none the wiser.

The police were informed the next day after the firm's security personnel reviewed closed-circuit television because Jee was behaving suspiciously.

On March 23 last year, he developed a sexual liking for the second victim, who fell asleep while sitting next to him on a North-South Line train.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Huo Jiongrui said: "He felt like he wanted her to be his girlfriend."

When she did not react after his shoulder touched hers, Jee got excited and wanted to see how far he could go.

As the train approached Jurong East station at 10.15am, the woman was awakened by an announcement and felt someone touching her chest.

She turned towards Jee and saw him retract his hand. Exclaiming in frustration, she tried to take a photo of him, but he turned away.

After he alighted and broke into a run, she tried to chase him but soon gave up. She then made a police report.

DPP Huo said Jee had targeted a defenceless woman on public transport and by running away, he showed a lack of remorse.

He added that if Jee continues to reoffend, he would qualify for preventive detention, which is meant for recalcitrant offenders above 30 years old and can last for seven to 20 years with no time off for good behaviour.

Defence counsel Jayakumar Naidu sought a shorter jail term and argued that his client needed help instead of being repeatedly sent to prison.

Noting Jee's breach of his 2016 mandatory treatment order, District Judge Christopher Goh said: "It was tried the last time, but it didn't work."

The judge, who backdated the sentence to July 7 when Jee was remanded, added: "What takes precedence is the safety of the public, in particular females."