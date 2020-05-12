Man, 38, dies after attack while jogging in Punggol

Officers from the police and Gurkha Contingent spent more than 14 hours sweeping for evidence in the area near the bus stop, where the victim collapsed.

When he heard cries for help, a resident used his phone camera to zoom in from his flat window to a bus stop in Punggol Field.

He saw a man squatting before getting up and walking to the rear of the bus stop, where he collapsed on a grass patch.

After calling the police, the resident left his flat at Block 227A Sumang Lane to check on the man.

The flight attendant, who wanted to be known only as Mr Leong, 49, said: "The man was in a pool of blood with his face up and a mobile phone beside him. He said he couldn't breathe."

The man, who was wearing a football jersey and running shoes but did not have a face mask, looked like he had been out for a jog, he added.

Mr Leong told Shin Min Daily News that he saw multiple wounds on the man's body, including a "deep gash" on his back near his right armpit.

"He then said that he had been attacked."

The police told The New Paper yesterday that they received a call for assistance at around 11pm on Sunday.

The injured victim, 38, was taken to Sengkang General Hospital, where he subsequently died from his injuries.

The police have classified the case as murder. Investigations are ongoing.

Lianhe Wanbao reported yesterday that the attack had left a 150-metre trail of blood, and officers from the police and Gurkha Contingent swept the cordoned area for evidence for more than 14 hours.

Mr Leong told Wanbao that he was having a late-night snack at 11pm when he heard cries from below and decided to check what was happening.

He said that the victim's wife later arrived at the scene and was horrified to see her injured husband.

TNP understands that the victim, believed to have been employed by a sportswear company, lived with his wife and a pet dog.

Another witness, a salesman who wanted to be known only as Mr Lee, 35, told Wanbao he saw a cyclist riding past the bus stop shortly after he heard the screams.

He said he then saw the injured man making a call on his phone at the bus stop.

Another resident, Mr Daymon Lim, 42, was returning home at 1am when he saw a police cordon.

Mr Lim, who works in the food and beverage industry, told TNP: "This will definitely deter me from doing night runs."

Other residents told Shin Min Daily News that not many people walk around the area because it is a new district.

TNP understands that the bus stop has only one bus service, used by residents to get to the interchange.

A resident said: "The lights are dim here at night, and more people walk around in the evening."

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs Sun Xueling, an MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, said in a Facebook post yesterday that the police will be stepping up patrols in the area.

She said: "Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the victim. My deepest condolences."

Ms Sun told The Straits Times the incident occurred beside a plot of undeveloped land slated for development into an education institution.

She also said the police are checking surveillance footage in the area and urged the public to share any information they may have on the incident.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at police.gov.sg/iwitness.