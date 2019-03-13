Man, 40, arrested for outrage of modesty on bus

A 40-year-old man was arrested yesterday for suspected involvement in a case of outrage of modesty. He is also believed to be involved in similar cases reported islandwide.

On Feb 11, police received a report that a woman had been molested by an unknown man on a bus along Temasek Boulevard.

Officers from the Public Transport Security Command and Central Police Division established the identity of the man through investigations and with images from closed-circuit television.

He will be charged in court today. Anyone convicted of outrage of modesty can be jailed for up to two years, or caned or fined, or a combination of the punishments.

Committing such an offence on public transport is also an aggravating factor that may result in a higher sentence.

In a separate case, an 18-year-old woman was arrested on Monday for her suspected involvement in a series of e-commerce scams.

She is believed to be involved in at least 30 cases of e-commerce scams amounting to a total of $2,400.

Between Feb 17 and March 7, the police received several reports from victims who were purportedly cheated by an online seller.

She represented herself as a "group order manager" and offered to conduct bulk purchasing for items such as merchandise of Korean boy band BTS, beauty care products and assortment of lifestyle products, which she listed on Twitter.

After the victims made payment via bank transfers, they did not receive their purchases and the seller became uncontactable.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department managed to establish her identity after investigations.

The woman will be charged in court today with cheating and can be jailed up to 10 years and fined if convicted.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.