Man, 42, to be charged with stalking and harassing schoolgirls

He allegedly followed female students and approached them near their schools and at MRT stations on the pretext of conducting surveys.

But he allegedly took photographs of them in secret instead.

The man, 42, will be charged in court today with multiple offences under the Protection from Harassment Act, including unlawful stalking and causing harassment.

He will also be charged with insulting the modesty of a woman under the Penal Code.

Police said in a statement yesterday they had received several reports of the man's behaviour in 2017 and he was arrested on Oct 27 that year.

Further investigations by officers from Clementi Police Division found he had also allegedly taken an upskirt photograph of a woman on Marine Parade Road in a separate case.

If found guilty of unlawfully stalking another person, the man could be jailed for up to a year, fined up to $5,000, or both. For harassment, the punishment is a fine of up to $5,000.

If convicted of insulting the modesty of a woman, the man could also be jailed for up to a year, fined, or both.

The New Paper understands this is not the first time the man has committed such offences.

Police reports were made against him in 2016 for allegedly approaching schoolgirls on the pretext of doing a survey.

He allegedly asked them for their mobile numbers, took photos of them and later manipulated the photos, posting them online. He also allegedly sent text messages to the girls to harass them.

The man also faced charges in 2016 for harassing girls by videotaping them with his mobile phone and for trespassing the campuses of a junior college and a university.

He was also charged with allegedly using a watch with a pinhole camera to capture two underskirt photos of a woman.