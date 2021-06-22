Man, 44, with history of diabetes dies from Covid-19 complications

A 44-year-old man with a history of diabetes has died from Covid-19 complications, bringing to 35 the number of deaths in Singapore linked to the virus.

The man, a permanent resident, worked at Tektronix Southeast Asia and is linked to the Tektronix cluster of eight people. He was not vaccinated, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

He was admitted to Alexandra Hospital on May 25 and died on Sunday.

Meanwhile, MOH is investigating infections among visitors at a FairPrice branch located at 166 Bukit Merah Central.

MOH, in a statement, said: "To disrupt any wider, undetected community transmission, we will conduct special testing operations for all staff who have been working at the premises."

Details of the operations can be found at go.gov.sg/bmc-ntuc-testing.

Free testing will also be available to those who visited the supermarket between June 3 and yesterday. MOH said they should monitor their health closely, and reduce social interactions as far as possible for 14 days from their date of visit.

Sixteen cases were confirmed yesterday, including three unlinked community cases.

One of the unlinked cases is a 33-year-old nurse from Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital. She was not involved in direct patient care and was last at work on June 17.

She developed a sore throat and runny nose the next day and was tested on June 19 when she went to a general practitioner's clinic. Her earlier tests from rostered routine testing - the last was on June 7 - were negative, and she has been fully vaccinated. The other two unlinked community cases are a 38-year-old foreign domestic worker and a 29-year-old delivery rider with Foodpanda.

Meanwhile, the cluster at Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre has grown to 78 people.

New cases include a 37-year-old chef at Holiday Inn Atrium who also works as a part-time delivery driver for Lalamove Singapore and a 23-year-old stall assistant at Tiong Bahru Yong Tao Hu Coffeeshop.

Another two patients yesterday were linked to a new cluster of five cases at 119 Bukit Merah View, MOH said. They were detected as part of community surveillance testing on Sunday.

One is a 63-year-old cleaner at Enabling Village (20 Lengkok Bahru) , and the other is his family member. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

16 New cases

35 Deaths

10 Community, linked

134 In hospital

3 Community, unlinked

62430 Total cases

3 Imported

62055 Total recovered