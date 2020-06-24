Man, 48, who had recovered from coronavirus, dies of heart disease

Singapore has recorded its 11th death for patients who tested positive for the coronavirus but died from other causes.

In its update yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said a 48-year-old male Indian national, who was earlier assessed to have recovered from Covid-19, died from ischaemic heart disease.

He fainted yesterday morning at a temporary housing site for migrant workers and was taken to the emergency department at Singapore General Hospital.

He tested positive for Covid-19 more than a month ago, on May 15.

MOH has said that only cases where the primary or underlying cause of death is attributed to Covid-19 are added to the official death count.

"This is consistent with international practice for classifying deaths," it said.

To date, 26 patients who died from complications because of Covid-19 are included in the official death count.

The Seoul Garden restaurant at Northpoint City has been added to the list of public places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

An infected community patient was there on June 19 from 8.05pm to 9.40pm, and those who there at the time should monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

Three new community cases were reported yesterday - a permanent resident, a work pass holder and a work permit holder - after being picked up by the ministry's active screening.

All three are asymptomatic and unlinked to known cases.

The PR works at a dormitory while the work pass and work permit holders work in essential services.

MOH said its tests showed that the PR was likely infected some time ago and is no longer infectious. Results for the other two are pending.

The average number of new daily community cases has come down from seven cases two weeks ago to four in the past week.

The average unlinked community cases a day remains stable at two over the same period.

The Ministry of Manpower also said yesterday that it has cleared 31 more dormitories and four more blocks of recovered workers in three purpose-built dorms of Covid-19.

By the numbers

119 New cases

26 Deaths

3 New cases in community

35984 Total recovered

42432 Total cases

192 Total in hospital

405 Discharged yesterday

1 In intensive care unit