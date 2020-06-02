Man, 51, is latest death; no community cases

A 51-year-old man from China, who had been working in Singapore for almost 20 years, died on Sunday from complications owing to Covid-19.

He is the youngest patient to have died from the disease here.

The man was diagnosed with lymphoma that was complicated by multi-organ failure while he was warded in intensive care in end-April. On May 1, he was confirmed to have Covid-19.

He was treated for lymphoma but his condition deteriorated and he died, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

National University Hospital (NUH) has reached out to his family and is extending help to them.

The Ministry of Manpower said in a statement last night that the man began working here in 2001 and was a foreman under his current employer for almost a year with no employment issues.

His employer had told his family about his condition when he was admitted to intensive care. The hospital had also provided regular updates to the employer.

In a Facebook post last night, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said: "I have no doubt that our doctors and nurses at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and subsequently, the NUH, tried their very best and the patient was given the same high level of medical attention that they (are) committed to.

"It is heartbreaking to think of his family's grief at such a time. My thoughts and prayers are with them."

His death brings the death toll for complications due to Covid-19 in Singapore to 24. Nine who tested positive for the virus died from other causes.

No new community Covid-19 cases were announced yesterday, with foreign workers living in dormitories making up all 408 of the new cases as Singapore exits the circuit breaker period.

This is the first time since Feb 23 when there were no new community cases.

Community cases comprise Singaporeans, permanent residents and work pass holders not living in dorms.

MOH also announced three new clusters yesterday. They are all dormitories: HSJV Dormitory at 33A Tanah Merah Coast Road, 10 Tuas South Street 12, and 109 Tuas View Walk 1.

By the numbers

408

New cases

0

New cases in community

35,292

Total cases

767

Discharged yesterday

24

Deaths

22,457

Total recovered

344

Total in hospital

7

In intensive care unit