Man, 51, trapped on bus after allegedly molesting woman

The man suspected of molesting a woman on a bus.

A 51-year-old man was trapped in a bus at Telok Blangah Road after allegedly molesting a woman last Sunday.

He was arrested for outrage of modesty and investigations are ongoing, the police told The New Paper yesterday.

The alleged victim said in a Facebook post the incident happened after she boarded the bus around 9.30am, Shin Min Daily News reported.

She said: "I hit his shoulder, yelled at him and asked the other passengers to call the police.

"The bus captain also saw the entire episode."

She added that passengers rallied to protect her and scolded the man. "Although we are strangers, they offered their help and I am so grateful."

She said the man knelt down and begged her for mercy after the driver locked the doors to prevent him from leaving.

In the post, which has been removed, she urged molest victims to speak up to prevent such cases from being overlooked. - SHERLYN SIM