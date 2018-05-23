Singapore

Man, 51, trapped on bus after allegedly molesting woman

Man, 51, trapped on bus after allegedly molesting woman
The man suspected of molesting a woman on a bus. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Sherlyn Sim
May 23, 2018 06:00 am

A 51-year-old man was trapped in a bus at Telok Blangah Road after allegedly molesting a woman last Sunday.

He was arrested for outrage of modesty and investigations are ongoing, the police told The New Paper yesterday.

The alleged victim said in a Facebook post the incident happened after she boarded the bus around 9.30am, Shin Min Daily News reported.

She said: "I hit his shoulder, yelled at him and asked the other passengers to call the police.

"The bus captain also saw the entire episode."

She added that passengers rallied to protect her and scolded the man. "Although we are strangers, they offered their help and I am so grateful."

Singapore

Maid jailed 10 weeks for biting six-month-old baby

She said the man knelt down and begged her for mercy after the driver locked the doors to prevent him from leaving.

In the post, which has been removed, she urged molest victims to speak up to prevent such cases from being overlooked. - SHERLYN SIM

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COURT & CRIME

Sherlyn Sim

Read articles by Sherlyn Sim