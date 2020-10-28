Man, 57, jailed for having sex with 14-year-old girl he met online

Using a moniker on Facebook, he chatted up a young girl, sending obscene pictures of himself even after knowing she was only 14.

Yap Lee Kok, 57, told her he was 40, and had sex with her twice in his car.

On Monday, he was jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty to two counts of sex with a minor under the age of 16.

Another three charges were taken into consideration.

In January last year, Yap used the moniker 'Peter Teo' and added the victim as a Facebook friend. The victim cannot be identified as she is a minor.

He chatted her up and sent her obscene pictures of himself. He also asked her to send nude photos of herself and she complied.

Yap repeatedly asked her to meet up so she could perform a sex act on him, and she eventually agreed, with him offering to drive her to school after that.

Before their meeting on Feb 4 last year, Yap told the girl not to wear underwear or shorts under her skirt.

The victim complied and they met at a carpark in Jurong West at 6am.

They went into his car at the sixth floor of the carpark and Yap folded down the rear seats to create space.

The victim then performed a sex act on him.They had sex soon after, and she performed a sex act on him again.

Yap then had sex with her a second time.

The offence came to light after the girl asked her form teacher where she could get a pregnancy test kit.

She revealed she had had sex with Yap and felt upset and fearful.

She lodged a police report on Feb 7, saying she had been raped by the man she knew as Peter Teo.

On Monday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Lim urged the court to jail Yap for 20 months.

In mitigation, Yap's lawyer Low Chun Yee said his client was genuinely remorseful and had a clean record.

Yap also allegedly suffered from poor health and had a family to support.

District Judge Bala Reddy sentenced him to 18 months' jail after noting several aggravating factors, including that there was an element of grooming on Yap's part.

For sexual penetration of a minor under the age of 16, he could have been jailed for up to 10 years, or fined, or both.