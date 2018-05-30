Man, 58, nabbed for theft from motor vehicles

A 58-year-old man was arrested on Monday for a series of theft from motor vehicles in eastern Singapore.

The police said in a statement yesterday that they received reports of several vehicles with their windscreens smashed.

Items were also stolen from the vehicles.

The vehicles were parked in the vicinity of Eunos Avenue 7A, Eunos Road 3, Kaki Bukit Avenue 5 and Sims Avenue industrial estates.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division were able to establish the identity of the man through extensive ground inquiries.

He was arrested in Eunos Avenue 3 on Monday.

If convicted of theft, the man faces a jail term of up to three years, a fine or both.

And if found guilty of mischief to vehicle, he may be jailed up to two years, fined or both.

In the statement, the police advised the public to adopt the following methods to guard against vehicle theft: