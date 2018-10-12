Man, 60, jailed for stabbing, drug offences

Just over a day after he saw Mr Zulkeflee Abdul Razak, 44, scolding a group of domestic workers for having a picnic near City Plaza Shopping Centre, Liyaqat Ali Ibrahim Bhai Saheb armed himself with a knife to teach the younger man a lesson.

After consuming alcohol, the 60-year-old man confronted his victim and stabbed him twice. The incident happened last December.

The unemployed man was yesterday sentenced to a total of three years and three months' jail over the stabbing incident, which District Judge Hamidah Ibrahim described as "clearly premeditated".

Liyaqat's sentence includes penalties for consuming and possessing a controlled drug.

The court heard that Liyaqat had seen Mr Zulkeflee at the open field near the mall on Dec 3 last year. He saw the younger man, who was unemployed, approach a group of domestic workers and scold them for dirtying his land. Mr Zulkeflee then kicked a pot of soup which the maids had with them.

At this point, Liyaqat did not confront Mr Zulkeflee but the incident bothered him.

The next day, he brought a knife with him and after consuming alcohol near the mall, waited for his victim, who he knew frequented the area daily.

Around midnight on Dec 5, Mr Zulkeflee appeared and a scuffle ensued. When Mr Zulkeflee threw a punch and missed, Liyaqat stabbed him twice in his lower back with the knife concealed in his hand.

Liyaqat then fled the scene.

Later that day, Mr Zulkeflee went to Changi General Hospital, where he received treatment for two stab wounds, each measuring 1cm. He was hospitalised for two days.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Yvonne Poon said Liyaqat had felt that "the victim deserved to be punished for how he had treated the domestic workers on Dec 3, 2017, and that his actions had been inhumane".

For voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon, Liyaqat could have been jailed for up to seven years, fined and caned.