Man, 60, nabbed for attempted murder in Choa Chu Kang carpark

A 60-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder at a carpark in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3.

The police said yesterday that officers responded to a case of assault with a knife at about 9.35pm on Saturday.

A 52-year-old man, who was found conscious with stab wounds, was taken to hospital.

The suspect fled the scene before the police arrived but was arrested within two hours of the incident.

The police said that preliminary investigations revealed that the alleged attacker knew the victim.

The suspect will be charged in court with attempted murder today.

If convicted, he can be jailed for life or imprisoned for up to 20 years and fined.