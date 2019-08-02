Man, 61, jailed for making obscene gestures at girl, 11

Looking out of her kitchen window, the 11-year-old girl saw a shirtless man at the opposite block.

Tan Kim Ching, 61, who was standing in front of his own kitchen window, then stood on a stool, pulled down his pants and exposed himself to her. He then made obscene gestures at the girl.

The following month, he again made obscene gestures at her on two occasions.

For two counts of insulting her modesty, Tan was yesterday jailed two weeks.

A third similar charge was taken into consideration.

According to court documents, the three incidents occurred in July and August last year at a housing estate in Yishun.

The court heard that after the incident in July when Tan had exposed himself, the girl felt scared and insulted.

The girl, who cannot be named due to a gag order, finally made a police report on Aug 17.

That day, she again saw Tan standing half-naked by his kitchen window at about 4.45pm.He made obscene hand gestures at her and signalled for her to go to his home.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lydia Gan said the girl was angry and felt harassed. She immediately called her grandmother and told her about it. She called the police at about 5.10pm.

Asking for two to three weeks' jail, DPP Gan said Tan's indecent exposure would have corrupted the young mind of the 11-year-old.

"His actions actually frightened the victim," she said.

Asking for a fine instead, the defence lawyer claimed Tan did not know the girl's age.

But District Judge Adam Nakhoda said it beggared belief that Tan was not aware he was doing these actions at a young girl. Highlighting the fact they took place on three occasions over a period of time, the judge noted Tan's written mitigation plea indicated a lack of remorse.