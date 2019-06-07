Man, 62, dies in Jurong East accident

The Toyota believed to be involved in the accident had a cracked windshield.

A 62-year-old man died after being hit by a car while crossing Jurong East Avenue 1 on Wednesday night.

A shopkeeper in the area told Chinese evening newspaper Shin Min Daily News that the man was thrown about 5m when he was hit.

He suffered serious head injuries.

Witnesses saw two passers-by trying to resuscitate him while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force spokesman told The New Paper they were alerted to the incident, which happened near Block 316, Jurong East Street 32, at about 8.50pm.

The man was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he died.

A police spokesman said the driver of the car, a 56-year-old man, is assisting in police investigations.

The seven-seater Toyota believed to be involved in the incident had a cracked windshield.

Witnesses told Shin Min a man, believed to be the driver, was seen talking to police officers. He was accompanied by a female friend.